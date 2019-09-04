Kenya: Roads in Kisumu CBD Flooded Following Heavy Downpour

The heavy downpour that hit Kisumu Monday evening exposed the town's poor drainage system.

The flash floods on major roads around Kisumu cast a spotlight on the sorry state of its drainage.

Some of the major roads affected by the heavy rains included Jomo Kenyatta Highway, Oginga Odinga Street and Ang'awa Avenue.

The three streets that make up the CBD triangle, according to the Kisumu City Board, have recently been undergoing major renovations that could have largely contributed to the flooding.

TRAFFIC BUILD-UP

The heavy rains, which begun at 4pm and lasted for slightly over an hour, also led to evening traffic build-up in the CBD.

Most commuters were also forced to wade through the flooded roads to reach their destinations.

Most people were seen taking shelter under buildings.

Those who dared to walk through the rains, especially school children, had to put up with wet clothes and shoes.

Apart from stranded commuters, the heavy downpour, which was accompanied by hailstorms, also brought business activities in Kisumu to a standstill.

Most traders were forced to close their businesses owing to strong winds and likelihood of destructions.

The affected traders took it upon themselves to open the clogged trenches to allow the rain water to flow.