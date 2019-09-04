Kenya: City Hall Rolls Out Digital Payment of Clamping Charges

3 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

City Hall has begun the roll-out of an electronic payment system for clamping charges.

This comes after the county government in July started trying out a new system to help motorists pay clamping charges electronically ahead of equipping all the parking attendants with smartphones which they will use to effect the operation.

Nairobi County Director of Parking Services Tom Tinega said they have already given out over 500 smartphones to parking attendants for that purpose.

FULLY DIGITISED

"We have given out the gadgets and everything is now working according to plan. We are looking forward to making sure that every part of the city is fully digitised to make the payment system more compliant," said Mr Tinega.

The smartphones have been configured to receive notifications that the driver of a clamped car has paid the required charges, prompting the attendant to go and unclamp it.

Mr Tinega said that a motorist whose car IS clamped for failing to pay the daily parking fees will need to dial *235# and then follow the options.

He stated that every payment to the county government is now captured in the new system which comprises of all major City Hall revenue streams.

"We are trying to find a way of making it easier to pay for the penalties. This will result in one having an easier way of making any payment and it eliminates the need of having to walk to the county offices," he said.

SHORT CODE

The parking director explained that once a vehicle has been clamped, if one dials the short code, it will show that the vehicle has been clamped as well as show the penalty one is supposed to pay.

"Right now an individual makes the payment and has to still physically confirm to the attendants that the payment has been done for the vehicle to be unclamped," he said.

He said that the county is coming up with a way of ensuring that a message will be generated confirming the payment of the Sh2,000 clamping penalty that will be received by a parking attendant in his or her phone.

VERIFICATION PROCESS

The attendants will now not have to wait for the owner to come and confirm payment before unclamping.

Mr Tinega observed that initially, one had to pay the penalty fee through the bank, bring the receipt to the county parking office for verification before an attendant is sent to unclamp the car.

This manual payment system has been blamed for losses in parking revenue, with many attendants colluding with motorists to receive part of the Sh2,000 penalty in order to get vehicles unclamped.

The Nairobi County government launched the new short code on June 9 after it officially parted ways with JamboPay, a tech firm that had been collecting revenue on behalf of City Hall since 2014, after the lapse of a contract between the two parties.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Business
Urban Issues
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.