Kenya: Teenage Footballer Dies in Kisumu

A 16-year-old footballer collapsed and died during a local football tournament at Ragumo Primary School in Kisumu at the weekend.

Moses Awuoth of Rae Green Star Football Club was rushed to Wema Hospital after he lost consciousness during their match against Renja Football Club on Sunday evening.

The Form Two student at Kisumu Boys High School is said to have received first aid on the pitch but his condition worsened and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

"The young boy fell during the play-off and we administered the usual first aid. When efforts to resuscitate him failed, I then decided to rush him to hospital," said Rae Green coach Hesbon Otieno who revealed that Awuoth convulsed on his way to hospital.

"We still have no clue on what might have caused the death, it is disheartening to have a promising player die in such a manner," said a visibly sad Otieno.

According to Tom Awuoth, an uncle to the deceased, the young Awuoth was well until his sudden demise.

"The last time my nephew was sick was some years back when he was in primary school. His death has come as a shocker and it is a great loss to our family," he said.

The body of the deceased has been transferred to Kisumu County Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem.