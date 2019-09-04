Kenya: EACC Grills Governor Sonko Over Garbage Collection Tenders

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) headquarters where he is being grilled after quietly reporting there in the morning

More than five hours after he presented himself at Integrity Centre, Governor Sonko was still being grilled.

The governor arrived at the offices some minutes past 6am on Tuesday before being ushered through the revolving doors at 6.45am for questioning.

Unlike other times where the City Hall boss is accompanied by an entourage, his entry into the anti-graft offices was a low-key one with a small security detail accompanying him.

GARBAGE TENDERS

Mr Sonko was summoned last week by the commission over garbage collection tenders at the county government.

EACC is investigating claims of corruption in the award of the tenders for the 2017/18 and 2018/19 financial years.

The EACC director in charge of investigations, Mr Abdi Mohamud, had written to the governor requiring him to appear before investigators on Friday last week, but Mr Sonko said he was unavailable and offered to appear on Tuesday.

Last July, Nairobi County Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revealed that officials at City Hall's Environment department could not account for over Sh160 million paid to contracted garbage collectors.