Kenya: EACC Grills Governor Sonko Over Garbage Collection Tenders

3 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) headquarters where he is being grilled after quietly reporting there in the morning

More than five hours after he presented himself at Integrity Centre, Governor Sonko was still being grilled.

The governor arrived at the offices some minutes past 6am on Tuesday before being ushered through the revolving doors at 6.45am for questioning.

Unlike other times where the City Hall boss is accompanied by an entourage, his entry into the anti-graft offices was a low-key one with a small security detail accompanying him.

GARBAGE TENDERS

Mr Sonko was summoned last week by the commission over garbage collection tenders at the county government.

EACC is investigating claims of corruption in the award of the tenders for the 2017/18 and 2018/19 financial years.

The EACC director in charge of investigations, Mr Abdi Mohamud, had written to the governor requiring him to appear before investigators on Friday last week, but Mr Sonko said he was unavailable and offered to appear on Tuesday.

Last July, Nairobi County Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revealed that officials at City Hall's Environment department could not account for over Sh160 million paid to contracted garbage collectors.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.