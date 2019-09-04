South Africa: Sterling Work By Police Results in the Apprehension of Six Suspects

3 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Dedicated and resolute efforts portrayed by members from the South African Police Service in the Uitenhage Cluster resulted in the successful apprehension of six males (between the ages of 20 - 28) at about 23:30 on Sunday evening, 01 September 2019. Police officials from SAPS Kamesh received valuable information, about an orange Dodge, having five armed occupants in the vehicle that were underway to their station precinct. Members drove in the direction of Union Road, Uitenhage where they spotted the said vehicle. Members managed to pull the vehicle off the road and upon searching the suspects, SAPS members seized two firearms. Members arrested all six suspects on the spot and detained them on charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. Further investigations revealed that the one firearm was stolen in Walmer in August 2018 and a theft case was under investigation. The second firearm was never reported missing and subsequently a case of negligent loss will be opened.

The six suspects are due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 04 September 2019 on the said charges. Detectives are currently following up on all possible leads to see if any of these suspects and the firearms can be positively linked to any shooting related case.

The acting Uitenhage Cluster Commander, Brig Ronald Koll has tasked detectives to work with the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Port Elizabeth, to determine any possible linkages that will ensure that those who commit crime account for their wrongdoing.

Anyone who might be able to assist with any information about crime can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

