South Africa: Police Probe Two House Robberies - Kwanobuhle

Police are investigating two house robbery cases after two houses were attacked 30 minutes apart in KwaNobuhle last night.

On Monday, 02 September 2019 around 20:30, it is alleged that two men armed with firearms stormed into a house in Mthingane Street, KwaNobuhle (Uitenhage). A homeowner was held at gunpoint and his vehicle's key and a cellphone were forcefully taken from him. The two men fled the scene with a victim's vehicle, a white VW Polo. Moments later, police recovered the same vehicle torched in Zola Nqini Street, KwaNobuhle.

In another incident, on Monday 02 September 2019 around 19:50, it is alleged that four men armed with firearms entered a house in Thuthula Street, KwaNobuhle (Uitenhage). One of the suspects held a couple at gunpoint while others ransacked the house. Suspects stole cash and two cellphones before fleeing the scene. At this stage, it is unknown whether a getaway vehicle was used during the incident.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects in any of the two robberies to contact the KwaNobuhle Detectives standby number (Serious Violent Crimes) at 082 319 9223. The information may also be shared anonymously via Crime Stop 08600 10111.