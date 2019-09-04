South Africa: The ANC Government Conveniently Ignores the Law When It Comes to Race Classification and Equity

3 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jeff Rudin

There is no such category as 'African' in the Employment Equity Act; 'coloured' and 'Indian' are similarly entirely absent categories. The same applies to all racialised genders.

The failure of what is now called "transformation" - measured by the persistence of white dominance of all pinnacles of employment - has again hit the headlines.

Publication of the Employment Equity Commission's annual report always elicits banner headlines. This year the outrage, guilt (among whites) or despair was considerably more than usual. This is probably a reflection of the general gloom greeting what ought to have been a celebration of the 25th anniversary of South African democracy and non-racialism.

The headlines, all variations of "white domination", "white male domination" or the very slow pace of transformation, accurately reflect the statistics provided by the commission (EEC). For instance, although whites form only 9% of the economically active population (EAP), they still constitute 66.5% of the most senior management level. Africans, by contrast, form only 15.1% of this group, although constituting 78.8% of the EAP. In the same way, white men, only 5.2% of the EAP, form 53.3% of top management, while African males are only 10% of this group although being 42.8% of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.