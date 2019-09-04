South Africa: The ANC Government Conveniently Ignores the Law When It Comes to Race Classification and Equity

opinion

There is no such category as 'African' in the Employment Equity Act; 'coloured' and 'Indian' are similarly entirely absent categories. The same applies to all racialised genders.

The failure of what is now called "transformation" - measured by the persistence of white dominance of all pinnacles of employment - has again hit the headlines.

Publication of the Employment Equity Commission's annual report always elicits banner headlines. This year the outrage, guilt (among whites) or despair was considerably more than usual. This is probably a reflection of the general gloom greeting what ought to have been a celebration of the 25th anniversary of South African democracy and non-racialism.

The headlines, all variations of "white domination", "white male domination" or the very slow pace of transformation, accurately reflect the statistics provided by the commission (EEC). For instance, although whites form only 9% of the economically active population (EAP), they still constitute 66.5% of the most senior management level. Africans, by contrast, form only 15.1% of this group, although constituting 78.8% of the EAP. In the same way, white men, only 5.2% of the EAP, form 53.3% of top management, while African males are only 10% of this group although being 42.8% of...