South Africa: The Youth Are Our Future - Let's Empower Them

4 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Onyi Nwaneri

We believe that it is up to all of us to stand together, and combined, we can achieve a lot more in a shorter space of time - thereby supporting youth to prosper. It is time for real improvements, fast.

Global studies show that young people are capable of contributing to the economy by working, starting businesses and leading organisations, yet far too many do not have access to the opportunities they need to reach their full potential. In our country this is demonstrated by the number of young people "Not in Education, Employment, or Training" (NEET).

The International Labour Organisation's (ILO) Global Employment Trends for Youth 2015 report says "73.3 million of the 200 million globally unemployed are young people (aged 15-24). Compared to 2012, the youth unemployment rate has decreased by half a percentage point or less in... Sub-Saharan Africa". The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey by StatsSA confirms this. South Africa's unemployment rate decreased by 0.4 of a percentage point between Q4: 2018 and Q4: 2017.

They also report that "the unemployment rate for those aged 25-34 is double that of the 45-54-year-old age group. Approximately 3.2 million (31.1%) out of 10.3 million young people aged 15-24...

