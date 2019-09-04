Sudan: Hamdok Receives Written Message From Al-Nahyan

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok received a written message from Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Supreme Commander of the armed forces ,H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan included an invitation to the Premier to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to exchange views and discuss common interests of concern to the two sisterly countries.

This came when the Prime Minister received at his office the UAE ambassador to Sudan, Hmad Mohamed Al-Gonaibi.

The meeting tackled a host of issues of common interest