Sudan: Hamdok Receives Written Message From Al-Nahyan

3 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok received a written message from Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Supreme Commander of the armed forces ,H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan included an invitation to the Premier to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to exchange views and discuss common interests of concern to the two sisterly countries.

This came when the Prime Minister received at his office the UAE ambassador to Sudan, Hmad Mohamed Al-Gonaibi.

The meeting tackled a host of issues of common interest

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.