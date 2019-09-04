Congo-Kinshasa: 38 Peacekeepers, 24 Soldiers Killed

Kinshasa — THE global community has paid tribute to the 38 peacekeepers and 24 soldiers killed in the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The United Nations Organisation Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) contingent killed comprises 22 Tanzanians, 12 Malawians and four South Africans.

In addition to the peacekeepers killed, some remain missing.

Twenty-four soldiers were killed during attacks by rebel groups in 2017 and 2018.

"These are tragedies that the United Nations cannot forget," said Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General.

Speaking during a visit to the troubled country, he hailed the bravery of the peacekeepers and soldiers.

Guterres toured the eastern city of Beni, where the country's latest outbreak of Ebola erupted.

More than 2 000 people have since died.

The area is also beset by violence perpetrated by armed groups. Violence by the rebels is impacting on the response to the outbreak of Ebola, which is now the worst DRC has encountered. Some health workers have been killed and others kidnapped.

"I condemn these crimes and call on all armed groups to immediately stop attacks on the civilian population and the security forces responsible for the protection of the Congolese people," the UN chief said.