Liberia: Salvation Army Bishop Donates Vehicle to T-Sat

3 September 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Winston W. Parley

Salvation Army Church of Liberia Bishop Lt/Col. Samuel Mkamir has donated a double cabin white Toyota Hilux pick-up to the Salvation Army Polytechnic University in Sinkor, suburb of Monrovia to assist the institution in effectively carrying out its agriculture programs.

Making the donation, Bishop Mkamir notes that the gesture comes in the wake of an SOS call made by the university's administration for transportation for the institution's agriculture project involving agriculture students.

He discloses that the church will also assist the college in different ways possible to enhance the smooth functioning of courses being taught.

For his part, the Secretary General at the Salvation Army in Liberia and Assistant Bishop Lt/Col. Jabulam Khoza commends the Church for intervening in the transportation situation at the Polytechnic.

Also speaking, the Director of Education at Salvation Army Ministries David S. Massaquoi, Sr., emphasizes that the education department is prepared to provide an enabling environment through which students attending the Polytechnic can acquire better education.

Receiving the keys to the vehicle, the president of the Polytechnic Dr. Emmanuel Urey expresses gratitude for the donation, sying it will go a long way in enhancing the learning process at the university.

