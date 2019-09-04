Liberia: Truckers' President-Elect Vows to Fight Corruption

3 September 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Port Truckers Association of Liberia (PTAL) president - elect Mr. Abraham K. Kamara has vowed to fight corruption within the Association to make it a credible organization.

Mr. Kamara made the assertions on Sunday, 1 September following his election over the weekend as PTAL president.

He replaces Mr. William R. Dewolt who resigned the position to contest the just -ended election.

Announcing the winners, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of PTAL Mrs. Binta Nagbe says the election was held under a friendly and cordial minor avoid of any violence whatsoever among the contesting candidates and their supporters.

She adds that other officials elected include Lasana D. Konneh, Vice President, Yaya Kemokai, Secretary General, and Madam Fatu Larmin, Treasure.

Mrs. Nagbe expresses gratitude to the management of the National Port Authority (NPA), the Ministry of Labor and all stakeholders that provided their support that made the electoral process successful.

For his part, the representative of the Ministry of Labor cautions the elected officials to work in accordance with the law that protects the wellbeing of workers. Some members of the PTAL have commended the newly elected officials.By Emmanuel Mondaye-Edited by Winston W. Parley

