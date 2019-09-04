Somalia: Somali PM Meets With Ahlu Sunna Leadership

3 September 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has held a meeting the top leadership of Ahlu Sunna group in Dhusamareb town in central Somalia on Tuesday.

The PM who arrived in the central town of Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug state, on Sunday evening is expected to open a long-delayed reconciliation conference.

Government ministers, including ministers of interior and security, members of the two Houses of the Federal Parliament, Galmudug state officials, military officials and members of the public welcomed the prime minister at Ugas Nur Airport in Dhusamareb.

Prime Minister Kheyre, who is visiting Dhusamareb for his second time in two months, is expected to open the Galmudug reconciliation conference in which delegates will discuss the formation of an inclusive regional government in Galmudug state.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.