Somalia: Somali PM Meets With Ahlu Sunna Leadership

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has held a meeting the top leadership of Ahlu Sunna group in Dhusamareb town in central Somalia on Tuesday.

The PM who arrived in the central town of Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug state, on Sunday evening is expected to open a long-delayed reconciliation conference.

Government ministers, including ministers of interior and security, members of the two Houses of the Federal Parliament, Galmudug state officials, military officials and members of the public welcomed the prime minister at Ugas Nur Airport in Dhusamareb.

Prime Minister Kheyre, who is visiting Dhusamareb for his second time in two months, is expected to open the Galmudug reconciliation conference in which delegates will discuss the formation of an inclusive regional government in Galmudug state.