Somalia: U.S. Military Says One Militant Killed in Anti-Al-Shabaab Airstrike

3 September 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

One Al Shabab militant has been killed on Tuesday as a result of new airstrike in Jilib town area of Somalia.

The United States Africa Command conducted the airstrike in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia targeting an al-Shabaab terrorist in the vicinity of Jilib.

The director of operations at US Africa Command, US Army Major General William Gayler said in a statement, "We continue to place pressure on terrorist networks at the same time our Somali partners are making progress on the ground."

"These strikes certainly disrupt the network and remove terrorists from causing further harm," he further added.

The US Africa Command said that strikes near Jilib disrupt al-Shabaab's freedom of maneuver.

According to the current assessment of US Africa Command, no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.