Somalia: Kenya Wants ICJ President Out of Sea Row Case With Somalia

3 September 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A case has been filed in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against its President's conduct in the Kenya-Somalia maritime dispute.

The suit was filed Monday by David Matsanga, the Chairperson of the Pan African Forum, who wants the presiding judge in the case, Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, to recuse himself.

In his application, Matsanga wants the judge cited for subjudice for allegedly commenting about the Kenya-Somalia case outside court and conflict of interest because he is a Somali national.

Matsanga is apprehensive of a 'risk of an unbalanced and a biased outcome' in the case.

"We have interest in the Kenya/Somali case as regional natives of the East and the Horn of Africa," he said.

On the judges' nationality, Matsanga said, "As a Somali national, his heart falls near Somali," adding that the judge had been addressing matters pending before the court in forums outside the court.

"As a Pana African Forum, we view these statements as roadside shows that makes the President of the ICJ not fit to preside over the matter between Kenya and Somalia," he said.

He urged Kenya not to take part in the ICJ proceedings, in sentiments shared by petitioners in a case filed in Nairobi, where a lobby group moved to court seeking to compel Kenya to keep off the matter, in favour of an alternative dispute resolution process.

"We call upon the government of Kenya not to take part in the proceedings on September 9, 2019 if the President of ICJ will be on the panel because this will create a miscarriage of justice," he said.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Kenya
External Relations
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.