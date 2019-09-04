Sudan: Graham Directs Good Arrangement for World Tourism Day

3 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Dr Graham Abdul-Gadir, has given a directive for good arrangements for celebrating the World Tourism Day on September 27.

He stressed that Sudan enjoys large tourism potentialities that qualify it to be in the top of the African and Arab countries in field of tourism.

This came during meeting Tuesday with the Director of Tourism in Khartoum State, Ala-Eddin Al-Khawadh, in presence of the Director of the Tourism General Directorate, Osman Al-Imam, and the Director of Tourism Promotion, Hassaballa Jabo.

Dr Abdul-Gadir called for exerting more efforts to celebrate the World Tourism Day, pointing to the close coordination with the relevant authorities, especially the tourism agencies, hotels and tourism companies.

The Director of Tourism in Khartoum State, Ala-Eddin Al-Khawadh, affirmed that the arrangements for the celebration would be at the required level.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Travel
East Africa
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.