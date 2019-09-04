Sudan: Graham Directs Good Arrangement for World Tourism Day

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Dr Graham Abdul-Gadir, has given a directive for good arrangements for celebrating the World Tourism Day on September 27.

He stressed that Sudan enjoys large tourism potentialities that qualify it to be in the top of the African and Arab countries in field of tourism.

This came during meeting Tuesday with the Director of Tourism in Khartoum State, Ala-Eddin Al-Khawadh, in presence of the Director of the Tourism General Directorate, Osman Al-Imam, and the Director of Tourism Promotion, Hassaballa Jabo.

Dr Abdul-Gadir called for exerting more efforts to celebrate the World Tourism Day, pointing to the close coordination with the relevant authorities, especially the tourism agencies, hotels and tourism companies.

The Director of Tourism in Khartoum State, Ala-Eddin Al-Khawadh, affirmed that the arrangements for the celebration would be at the required level.