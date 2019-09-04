Sudan: The Occurrence of Recent Change Requires Change in Security Concept - Subair

3 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani Sept,3 (SUNA)-The Caretaker Wali of Gazira State Maj (Gen) Ahmed Subair assumed that the change which has occurred recently in the country required change in the concept of security components.

He maintained that they sought for an approach for making security apparatuses worked in harmony in response to change made by the revolution.

The Wali gave this statement on Tuesday at his office in Medani during a meeting with a delegation representing Public Intelligence Service chaired by Maj (Gen) Al Epaid Salih.

Maj (Gen) Subair stressed the importance of an accurate information regarding the security decision-making process.

Moreover, he the drew the attention to the impacts of rains and floods that stroked a number of localities in the state.

However, the Wali assured the stability of security situation in the state.

For his part Maj (Gen) Salih affirmed that all security apparatuses were working in harmonious under the leadership of the State Wali.

He highlighted that the objective of the delegation's visit to the state was for assessing the requirements needed by Public Intelligence Service to meet its obligations in proper manner.

The Police Commissioner in the state Maj (Gen) Ali Othman Al Tayeb who also attended the meeting welcomed the return of Public Intelligence Service to the State, saying that the return of security service represented an additional support for police as it has proper human and material resources and advanced technology.

