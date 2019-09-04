Sudan: Ayesha Welcomes Sudan Atomic Energy Commission's Initiative

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereignty Council, Dr Ayesha Musa, has welcomed the initiative of the workers of Sudan Atomic Energy Commission (SAEC) within framework of the utilization of atomic power in different fields.

This came when she met at the Republican palace Tuesday representative of the SAEC workers, Dr Esam-Eddin Hassan Idris, who said in a press statement that SAEC employees have forwarded an initiative to contribute to the development in the country in the various fields, including electricity power, agricultural production, the enhancement of health service, mining and oil.

He indicated that the member of the Sovereignty Council has welcomed the initiative and pledged to support to boost its implementation for achieving the strategic goals in the country.