Sudan: Hamdok - Resumption of School Year Made in Consultation With Concerned Bodies

3 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister , Dr.Abdallah Hamdok said the decision on resuming the academic year has been issued in consultation with the all concerned bodies , pointing to the meeting which brought together senior officials of ministries of education and health as well as Wali (governor) of Khartoum state and representatives of police and General Intelligence Service(GIS).

He stated in a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister , Heiko Maas at the Council of Ministers' General Secretariat Tuesday that there are challenges facing this decision represented in transport and bread provision besides destruction of some schools by rainfalls which have been estimated at 9% entire the country, disclosing that the decision has taken all these challenges and factors into consideration.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation and respect to Teachers Committee' statement in which rejected resumption of study , stressing readiness to sit down with the committee and discuss its reservations.

He urged media to effectively contribute to saving of the academic year so that students will not miss a full academic year.

