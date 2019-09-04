Sudan: Dr. Hamdok - Understandings Reached to Lift Sudan Name From List of Countries Sponsoring Terrorism

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, announced that discussions and understandings have been reached with the US administrations to lift the name of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, hoping that these efforts will achieve success.

At a joint press conference Tuesday at the Council of Ministers' Secretariat General with the visiting German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, the Prime Minister said that his talks with the German official have tackled the bilateral relations, horizons of joint cooperation between Sudan and Germany and the plans that the transitional government endeavors to adopt for enhancing the Sudanese economy.

He indicated that the German Foreign Minister's visit is the first one to be paid to Sudan by a European foreign minister after the throwing of the ousted regime, indicating that this visit proved the concern of the international community with change took place in Sudan.

Dr. Hamdok pointed out that his talks with the German minister also included the challenges facing Sudan in the current stage and the role that could be played by the international partners for supporting Sudan's foreign relations and enhancing the common cooperation.