Somalia: IGAD Gives Thumbs up to Galmudug Reconciliation Efforts

he East Africa's bloc Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on Tuesday commended all stakeholders in Somalia's regional state of Galmudug for their commitment to the pursuit of reconciliation and democratic governance.

Mohamed Ali Guyo, the IGAD special envoy for Somalia, Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, stressed the importance of peaceful, orderly and inclusive reconciliation process to enable the people to amicably harmonize their views and perspectives prior to the Galmudug State election.

"Peaceful and democratic election will create impetus for state building, security and development which will ultimately contribute to the attainment of the milestones in the inclusive politics and Somalia transition plan," Guyo said in a statement.

He encouraged all the stakeholders to sustain their dedication and continued commitment in the spirit of dialogue, consensus and compromise by upholding the interests of the people and the State of Galmudug; and stability of Somalia above all other considerations.

The envoy's statement came on the eve of the much-awaited Galmudug reconciliation conference which is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday in the Dhusamareb town.

The conference event is a precursor to the state's parliamentary and presidential elections and the formation of a unified Galmudug.

Guyo underlined the importance of a democratic, peaceful, free, fair, transparent and inclusive election and lauded the international partners for their unwavering support.

IGAD is an eight-member regional organization comprised of Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.