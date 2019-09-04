Sudan: Kabashi Meets Wali of South Kordofan State

3 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum Sept, 3 (SUNA)-Member of Sovereign Council Lt (Gen) Shams AL- Deen kanashi met Tuesday at his office in the Republican Palace with South Kordofan Wali, Maj (Gen) Rashad Abdel Hamid.

Following the meeting the South Kordofan Wali told reporters that he discussed with the Sovereign Council Member the current stage requirements.

He said peace topped the agendas of discussion during the meeting.

He added besides peace the discussion included, the ring road, education, health and electricity.

Maj (Gen) Abdel Hamid said he has received assurance from kabashi that the sovereign council would give concern for the completion of the respective projects.

On other hand the Wali assured stability of security situation in the state.

