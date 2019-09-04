Sudan: Hamdok - Dialogue With FFC Is Continuing

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdok, pointed out that the dialogue with Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) is continuing to name the the nominees for the transitional cabinet, affirming the importance of the commitment to the agreed upon criteria in this regard.

He stressed in a joint press conference with the visiting German Foreign Minister on Tuesday that importance of the representatation of all region of Sudan in coming government, indicating that all the regions have participated in the revolution.

He also affired the commitment to the representation of the gender due to the oustading role of women of Sudan in success of the revolution.

Hamdok asserted ability to facing all the challenges top of them is the economic challenge, indicating that he will adopt a short-term emergency program to solve the basic economic issues, such as addressing the budget imbalance, setting priorities for spending, halting the deterioration in the national currency, restring confidence to the banking system, stopping the war and building a sustainable peace.

The Prime Minister also affirmed the importance of work for renoving the name of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.