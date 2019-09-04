Sudan: Sovereignty Council Receives Political and Civilian Women Group

Khartoum — Members of the Sovereignty Council, Dr Ayesha Musa, Raga Nicola, have affirmed their support to the program and activities of the Political and Civilian Women Group.

This came at meeting they held on Tuesday with the group's delegation at Republican Palace.

The meeting tackled the program of the group in the fields of education, environment conservation, the empowerment of women socially, economically, politically and the youth issues.

Member of delegation, Dr. Ghada Salah Matar, said that the meeting tackled a number of issues concerning community, such as peace, solving the defect inflicted on the general education during the past 10 years and child issues.

Dr, Sumaya Hanid Mukhtar said that the meeting tackled issues of training and guidance for their direct effect in the change individual and society behavior, especially that the group aims to achieving a productive community.