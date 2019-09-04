Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Affirms Sudan Desire for More German Support to Sudan

Khartoum — Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has affirmed Sudan readiness to cooperate with Germany.

During his meeting at the Republican Palace Tuesday with the visiting German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan expressed Sudan desire for more support and cooperation from German.

In a press statement after the meeting, the General Director of the European and American Affairs Administration at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Mohamed Abdalla Al-Toam, said that the Sovereignty Council's Chairman has briefed the German Foreign Minister on the situation in the country and start of the actual steps to implement the agreement.

He indicated that the German Foreign Minister has expressed the desire of his country to support Sudan in the transitional period in all fields, adding that they will work with the Group of the Friends of Sudan to extend support to Sudan.