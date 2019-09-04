Sudan: Dahab Receives Ambassador of France to Sudan

Khartoum — The Caretaker Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador, Omer Dahab, Tuesday received the Ambassador of France to Khartoum who conveyed the welcome of France government to the change in Sudan and the start of steps to form the transitional government.

The Ambassador of France affirmed the support of her country to Sudan in the economic and development fields through France Development Agency.

She also announced her country's readiness to support Sudan in the issue of debts.

Dahab has appreciated the support of France to Sudan in the different developmental fields, expressing his hope that the coming period will witness more coordination between two countries in political domain.