Gambia: 8 Arrested Over Diplomatic Passport Scandal

3 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

On Monday, 02 September 2019, a statement was received from the Gambian police in Banjul through its spokesperson, indicating that 9 people were arrested in relation to alleged diplomatic passport fraud while one protocol officer is at large.

The arrested persons are: Saikou Sanneh, Ibrahim JS Sanneh and Ousman Touray, all of whom are working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Police say one of the protocol officers (Touray) has jumped bail.

Mansa Sumareh, was also arrested in relation to the same matter with protocol officers for allegedly helping to facilitate possession of diplomatic passport for one Bakary Susso.

In a similar development, on the 24th August 2019, one Malick Tunkara was arrested at the Airport in possession of a suspected fake diplomatic passport. However, Yankuba Susso, Amadou Touray and Musa Njie were also arrested for their involvement.

Furthermore, on 27th August, Superintendent Banka Jatta and Chief Inspector Lang Tombong Sabally of the Gambia Immigration Department were invited for questioning.

While on 30th August, this year, Michael T Ladipo a Nigerian national was also arrested in connection with the case.

The Police on 23rd August, opened an investigation into a case of diplomatic passport fraud involving these protocol officers and others.

In conclusion, Police say an investigation into this matter continues.

