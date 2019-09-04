Gambia's Vice President Touray Meets Japanese Prime Minister Abe

3 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

On August 31st, 2019, the Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia, H.E. Dr. Isatou Touray, accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad Dr. Mamadou Tangara, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Japan, H.E. Shinzo Abe at his office in Tokyo.

The Vice President returned gratitude to the Government of Japan through the Prime Minister for assistance rendered to The Gambia in the areas of agriculture, health, education, and food aid. She expressed the need to further deepen cooperation in education, agriculture, fisheries, health and sports. He assured Japan of Gambia's willingness to further deepen cooperation with Japan at the international fora, including UN Security Council Reform and the North Korea situation.

In his response, Prime Minister Abe welcomed the inauguration of the new Government and Gambia's efforts to democracy. Prime Minister Abe thanked Gambia for supporting Japan at the international fora. He expressed Japan's readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation with The Gambia in the areas of capacity building, water supply to rural people, health and agriculture. He urged The Gambia to identify new areas of cooperation for both countries to further work together.

Issued by Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad

