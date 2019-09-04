Gambia: Will There Be a New Wave of Asylum Seekers Following Recent Arrests?

3 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

When a demonstration goes beyond the bounds of legality it becomes uncontrollable; it becomes a civil disobedience. This often results in unpremeditated destruction of public property as people take advantage of the breakdown of law and order. When such a situation arises, a mature government would not try to apportion blame to a few for acts caused by the breakdown of law and order. What it tries to do is to prevent recurrence. Should a government try to make a few as scape goats for the actions of the many?

Many of those whose pictures are in the videos are likely to use those same videos to seek for asylum. Hence a new wave of asylum seeking will begin. The Barrow administration will also begin to have its own political refugees. Would it want to leave such a legacy? The government should give a second thought to any prosecution associated with the civil disobedience in the Kanifing Municipality.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.