Rwanda: Govt Explains Mayoral Exits

4 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

At least 10 district officials, including mayors and their deputies from four districts, either stepped down or resigned over the last two days alone and it is expected that more could be headed for the exit door.

The Minister for Local Government, Anastase Shyaka, has weighed in on the latest mass exits of district leaders attributing it to fail to deliver on their responsibilities.

At least 10 district officials, including mayors and their deputies from four districts, either stepped down or resigned over the last two days alone and it is expected that more could be headed for the exit door.

"Some local leaders are being dismissed by Districts' Councils or (are requesting Councils) to accept their resignation as per the law. Accountability deficits, failure to respond to citizens' needs and inefficiency in delivery are the underlying causes," Minister Shyaka said in a tweet posted Tuesday night.

Update: Some local leaders are being dismissed by Districts' Councils or requesting them to accept their resignation as per the law. Accountability deficits, failure to respond to citizens' needs and inefficiency in delivery are the underlying causes. 1/3

-- Anastase SHYAKA (@ashyaka) September 3, 2019

He added: "2019 is the last year of delivering on Vision2020 and towards midway to the first phase of National Strategy for Transformation (NST1) delivery in 2024. Every day counts! All districts are eager to have the most effective and conducive leadership to spur rapid local transformation and wellbeing of citizens," the minister added.

2019 is the last year of delivering on #Vision2020 and towards midway to #NST1 Delivery in 2024. Every day counts! All districts are eager to have the most effective and conducive leadership to spur rapid local transformation and wellbeing of citizens. 2/3

-- Anastase SHYAKA (@ashyaka) September 3, 2019

He said there was nothing unusual in the mass mayoral exits.

"There is nothing to worry about! This is a usual process in a country like Rwanda, firmly grounded in the principles of good governance, anchored on decentralization and citizen centeredness; democracy and accountability," he said.

There is nothing to worry about! This is a usual process in a country like #Rwanda, firmly grounded on the principles of Good #Governance, anchored on #Decentralization and #Citizen- centerdness; #Democracy and #Accountability. #DukomezeImihigo. 3/3

-- Anastase SHYAKA (@ashyaka) September 3, 2019

This is not the first time the country has seen mass resignations of mayors or vice mayors but unlike in the past when officials would cite "personal reasons," this time around District Councils are offering some details surrounding the exits, most of them related to underperformance, accountability, or gross misconduct.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.