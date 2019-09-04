Sudan: German Foreign Minister Announces Humanitarian Aid to Sudan At Value of 15 Million Euros

Khartoum — The German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, announced that his country's delivery of humanitarian aid to Sudan at the value of 15 million euros, affirming the readiness of German to resume its developmental cooperation with Sudan which has stopped during the era of the ousted regime.

At a joint press conference with the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, at the Council of Ministers' Secretariat General on Tuesday, the German Foreign Minister said that the government of Sudan is required to exert more efforts for lifting the name of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, which represents one of the biggest obstacles impeding the cooperation between Sudan and the international community.

He praised the courage characterizing the Sudanese people which was manifested in its revolution to topple the former regime, lauding the method of peacefulness that branded the change revolution in Sudan.

He expressed congratulations on behalf of the German people and government to the Sudanese people on success of their revolution.

The German minister stressed that the economic and security challenges in Sudan shall be confronted for achieving inclusive peace, adding that a group of the Friends of Sudan was formed to attract international support to the country and to re-integrate the Sudanese economy in the world economy.

He pledged to reflect the developments that he has seen in Sudan to the meeting of the UN General Assembly by the end of current September in New York so that the international community can be aware about the real situation in Sudan.