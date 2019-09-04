Gambia: Suspects in Passport Scandal Released On Bail

4 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

Gambian Police spokesman on Tuesday, confirmed to this medium that the nine persons who were recently arrested and detained in connection with alleged diplomatic passport scandal have been released on bail.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Lamin Njie couldn't establish the date and time when these detainees were released, but can confirm that they were bailed after being held briefly.

So far, no charges have been pressed against the suspects, but Police are still investigating the matter, he said. The suspects are also asked to be reporting on bail at the Police headquarters in Banjul.

"One of the detainees was bailed last night," added Police PRO.

