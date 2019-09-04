Tanzania: Breaking - South African Court Orders Release of Seized Air Tanzania Plane

Johannesburg — The Gauteng Lower Division Court, Johannesburg has today September 4, ordered the release of an ATCL plane- Airbus A220-300 which was impounded on August 23 following a court order which was obtained by Hermanus Steyn .

In the ruling the court has also ordered the first respondent to pay the costs.

Tanzania's deputy Foreign minister Damas Ndumbaro who was present at the ruling said he was happy with the court's judgment to release the plane.

He described the farmer's litigation attempt as evil.

Yesterday, The Citizen broke the story that the South African Court sitting in Gauteng was to read out this morning.

More to follow... ... .

