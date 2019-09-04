Zimbabwe: Three Hwange Thermal Power Substations Down

GOVERNMENT on Tuesday announced the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa)'s Hwange Thermal power substations have broken down.

tAddressing the media during a post cabinet briefing, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the country was now beginning to experience some improvements in the power supply due to imports from South Africa's power utility Eskom.

She said this has siince been disrupted by the broken down three electricity generation units in Hwange.

"The Minister indicated that, whereas the electricity supply situation had begun to register significant improvement following the resumption of imports from ESKOM, the situation recently took a dip owing to the break-down of three electricity generation units at the Hwange Thermal Power Station," she said.

Mutsvangwa further said Energy Minister Fortune Chasi, during cabinet, had assured the nation that the situation will become stable in a few days as the other two expected to start working soon.

"The Minister, however, assured Cabinet that the situation should stabilise within a few days' time, since two of the three broken-down units are now expected to return to service soon.

The Information Minister said Chasi assured the nation that there is hope in the power supply situation in the country as discussions with Mozambique's Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB) and Zambia's (ZESCO) were still on going.

"Furthermore, the Minister also advised Cabinet that discussions with HCB of Mozambique and ZESCO of Zambia for the provision of additional power imports are ongoing.

"The Minister expressed hope that the discussions will soon be concluded, thereby further improving the electricity supply situation in the country," said Mutsvangwa.

Mutsvangwa also confirmed that government was still paying the USD490 000 weekly to Eskom which is to clear ZESA Holdings' huge debt owed to the South Africa's power utility.