South Africa: Pretorius - Proteas Will Look At MSL for T20 Picks

4 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lynn Butler

Cape Town — Dwaine Pretorius believes that the Proteas selectors will look to the Mzansi Super League (MSL) when picking their T20 squad for next year's World Cup.

Pretorius was speaking at the MSL player draft in Soweto on Tuesday, where he was bought for R250 000 by the Paarl Rocks .

Pretorius said that he was looking forward to be a part of the Paarl Rocks for the second edition of the tournament.

"Very excited to be going to Paarl and I enjoy visiting the Western Cape," said Pretorius.

"Glad to be a part of the Rocks, I think it's going to be a great opportunity for me and hopefully I can add some value to the team... I'm looking forward to going to a new place, I've been at the Wanderers for about seven years so I'm looking forward to experience a new part of the cricketing culture in South Africa."

Pretorius, who was part of the South Africa's 2019 Cricket World Cup squad, says that the MSL is the perfect platform for scoping talent for the Proteas T20 squad.

"I think the MSL is probably going to be a big criteria when it comes to the T20 World Cup team so if we can perform well, we can and hopefully throw our names in the hat for World Cup selection," said the Proteas all-rounder.

"I'm sure for every guy playing the MSL that's one of their massive targets and we saw how many younger players came through last year so I'm sure anything is possible. And when it comes to the T20 World Cup, I don't think anything is set in stone so I'm sure there's a few spots up for grabs.

"Hopefully some guys can perform and put their hands up and hopefully one of them is me."

Pretorius played last year for the reigning champions, the Jozi Stars. He played in five MSL games, taking six wickets and only scoring 28 runs.

