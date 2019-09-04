Zimbabwe: Absence of Airline Frustrates Kariba Tourism

4 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Oliver Kazunga

The continued absence of a domestic airline service to Kariba is frustrating the growth of the tourism business in the destination.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority executive director for domestic tourism and strategic research, Mrs Sophie Zirebwa, said air connectivity was critical for Kariba as access to the destination was presently by road only.

"Road access makes it expensive and time consuming.

There is need for encouragement of low cost airlines to take up these internal routes like Fastjet who are set to re-launch Kariba particularly for the South African market," she said.

Mrs Zirebwa, however, said for airlines to consider the Kariba route there was need for the volumes to justify the flights.

"Thus it is important to all the stakeholders particularly tourism operators to come up with affordable packages that can be used to rejuvenate Kariba. Affordable package can also be used by the airlines to boost volumes," she said.

National carrier Air Zimbabwe said they were also planning to reintroduce flights into Kariba once they acquire the size of aircrafts that can be handled by the airport in the resort town. Air Zimbabwe suspended flights into Kariba in 2016 citing low business volumes.

Head of marketing and ground operations, Mr Tafadzwa Zaza, yesterday said they were in the process of acquiring appropriate aircraft to service the route but would not give timelines.

"The aircrafts we have at the moment are big for that airport. We don't have the appropriate equipment but we are in the process of acquiring such to service that route," he said.

"We don't have the time frame to resume flights into Kariba until we get the equipment."

Air Zimbabwe is a strategic player in the economy hence Government has approved its restructuring among others through securing a technical partner in view of a negative balance sheet.

The company has said it is working on the issue to provide an operating platform required to support significant investment.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Travel
Southern Africa
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.