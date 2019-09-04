Tanzania: Women Participation in Looming Local Government Elections Vital-Tec

AS the country prepares for local government elections, religious leaders have underscored the importance of increasing women's participation by raising their awareness on opportunities available in politics to build their confidence and skills.

The remark was made in Dar es Salaam by Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), Secretary-General, Dr Charles Kitima ahead of two days seminar for women participation in politics.

Dr Kitima explained that creating an environment for inclusive and responsive political process present women with an environment to engage in politics on an equal footing with men.

"Studies have revealed that increased women's political participation has resulted in a bigger economic benefit, and increased cooperation across party lines and more sustainable conflict resolution.

It is important to raise their awareness on this issue, " he noted He further noted that women's political participation is actual as equal involvement of women in the governance of the communities and vie for the posts on merit.

The TEC Secretary General, maintained that decision-making becomes beneficial to the entire country, when it reflects the collaborative inputs from all members of the community without discrimination.

"In the past years, we witnessed influential women like Bibi Titi Mohammed, Gertrude Mongela and Asha-Rose Migiro.

It is high time to prepare such women in this era," he commented Pioneered by TEC, the Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata) and Christian Council of Tanzania (CCT), the seminar will involve 100 women countrywide. It will be conducted from 4-5 September this year.

Dr Kitima asserted that conducting training such as developing media skills, designing campaigns and building knowledge of key national and local policy issues along with long term mentoring has assisted in building women's confidence to take on leadership roles beginning at grassroots levels.

On obstacles to women's political participation, he said that the obvious are traditional and cultural barriers, which are entrenched on social norms and attitudes against women as leaders and decisionmakers.

He acknowledged the importance of women to have the necessary social and family support to overcome that.

"It is important to highlight the benefits of having women in decision making and to have local role models to help build local capacity, " he remarked