Tanzania: Tap Onto Zanzibar's Potentialities - Shein

THE President of Zanzibar, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, has assured investors that investing in Zanzibar is rewarding, pointing out that the Indian Ocean Isles has very friendly and attractive investment policies.

Addressing about 400 delegates who are attending the 50th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Africa Region Conference here, Dr Shein made good use of the rare platform to drive the country's economic agenda.

He recalled that historically, Zanzibar has been a very strategic and ideal place for companies that need to do business with mainland Africa and beyond.

And the Isles' strategic position is complemented by the government's deliberate measures to ensure that there was always a friendly and conducive environment for investors to start and run their enterprises on the Isles.

"Let me emphasize that Zanzibar is politically, socially and economically stable. The prevailing peace in Zanzibar and the United Republic of Tanzania in general has been the foundation of the progress we make in social and economic sectors," Dr Shein said.

A predictable fiscal regime that recognises the importance of companies to recover investment costs prior to the payment of corporate tax was another reason why investors should choose Zanzibar over other countries, he remarked.

"Foreign investors are allowed to employ expatriates in key positions and own one hundred per cent of the investment they want to embark on," he told the conference.

President Shein noted that it was evident that promoting investment was a vital step towards broadening CPA Africa region's sources of income and enhancing relations with the governments of member countries.

"I take this opportunity to invite all of you, as members of CPA and representatives of your respective countries, to explore various investment avenues which are available in Zanzibar in all sectors," Dr Shein told the participants.

He informed the delegates of the presence of a special organ responsible for investment issues, known as the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA), which he described as a vibrant and highly responsive institution.

"I assure you that investing in Zanzibar is rewarding and we have very friendly and attractive investment policies. The entire legal framework provides a conducive environment for business," Dr Shein further remarked.

The Zanzibar leader said earnest efforts were being made to develop transport infrastructure, noting that land and sea transport had been largely improved.

He said the new airport terminal at the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport was in its final stage of completion.

"When it becomes operational, the terminal is expected to enhance and boost regional and internal travel connections," he said, and concluded by reiterating his call for investors to come and invest in Zanzibar and the United Republic of Tanzania in any potential area of their interest with a view to reaping encouraging gains.

Speaker of the Zanzibar House of Representatives, Mr Zubeir Ali Maulid, echoed President's Shein call by urging the Commonwealth parliamentarians to explore the abundant opportunities available in Tanzania.

The regional conference which started on August 30 climaxes tomorrow.