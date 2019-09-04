Tanzania: All Z'bar Hospitals Should Have Skilled Workers, Says 2vp

SECOND Vice-President Seif Ali Iddi has said there is no reason why some wards in hospitals should continue operating without trained staff to fill existing gaps in health service delivery.

He said the Ministry of Health should focus on addressing a shortage of skilled labour in all departments in public hospitals across the country as it causes inconvenience to patients and members of the public.

"We should stop heavy reliance on medical experts from abroad by training our people. We have the capacity to do so gradually," he said during an impromptu tour of the Mnazi Mmoja Hospital to inspect the level of service delivery at health centres.

He said improving the health service delivery system by training enough staff to work in all health departments would help reduce congestion at health centres.

"We need experts in all areas of health service delivery in the country," he said, adding that it was high time the Zanzibar referral hospital had no problem of the skilled labour shortage, when some staff retired from work.

"For example, the accidents and emergency services unit at the hospital has a shortage of skilled staff. This is unacceptable at this time of increasing road accidents."

He noted that most of the victims of accidents were referred to hospitals outside Zanzibar due to a shortage of staff and requisite medical equipment.

Dr Msafiri Marijani, Director for Laboratories at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital noted that the accidents and emergency services unit was unable to operate 24 hours just due to a shortage of skilled labour.

Mnazi Mmoja Hospital Executive Director, Dr Ali Salum Ali, said the improvement of the health facility and of the oxygen supply system was important to boost service delivery and minimise health challenges.