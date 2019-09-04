Tanzania: 1,300 Factories Depend On Forestry Products

ABOUT 1,300 small and big factories are directly dependening on forestry products, making the forest sector a basis in the country's industrialisation drive, said the Tanzania Forest Services Managing Director, Professor, Dos Santos Silayo here yesterday.

Although he did not give an estimated figure of workers employed by the factories, but said the number of employees was naturally size-able.

Adding that there was a need to increase forest acreage, and double efforts to protect the existing ones, as part of struggle to support the government's industrialisation strategy.

"The Tanzania Forest Services (TFS), oversees protection of 462 natural and 23 manmade forests. As Tanzania industrializes, demand for forestry products is correspondingly going up.

Our ambition is to increase forest acreage as we protect existing ones," Professor Silayo said, explaining that the sector was also becoming significant in generating sideline jobs for Tanzania.

Beekeeping and vital herbal medicines are known to be heavily dependent on forests.

He cited factories, which directly dependent on forestry products as those making power and telephone poles; Papers, matchboxes, marine board, plywood sheets and furniture, saying that many of them are dependent on products harvested from man-made forests.

The Managing Director made the observation while attending a scientific conference organised by the National Environment Management Council (NEMC).

Prof Silayo further said that because TFS was an important environment stakeholder, it was promoting environmental awareness and hence called upon public action in order to protect and conserve forests and environment.

TFS has zonal offices countrywide and distributes seedlings and conducts educational campaigns, as part of its program to enhance political attention, and increase public action and participation in planting trees to protect forests.

TFS, he further explained, has consistently battled to ensure forests and forests remained in their natural forms and in the process contribute significantly towards reducing poaching and other anti-forest and game vices and in the process promoting biodiversity conservation.