Tanzania: 1,300 Factories Depend On Forestry Products

4 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Arusha

ABOUT 1,300 small and big factories are directly dependening on forestry products, making the forest sector a basis in the country's industrialisation drive, said the Tanzania Forest Services Managing Director, Professor, Dos Santos Silayo here yesterday.

Although he did not give an estimated figure of workers employed by the factories, but said the number of employees was naturally size-able.

Adding that there was a need to increase forest acreage, and double efforts to protect the existing ones, as part of struggle to support the government's industrialisation strategy.

"The Tanzania Forest Services (TFS), oversees protection of 462 natural and 23 manmade forests. As Tanzania industrializes, demand for forestry products is correspondingly going up.

Our ambition is to increase forest acreage as we protect existing ones," Professor Silayo said, explaining that the sector was also becoming significant in generating sideline jobs for Tanzania.

Beekeeping and vital herbal medicines are known to be heavily dependent on forests.

He cited factories, which directly dependent on forestry products as those making power and telephone poles; Papers, matchboxes, marine board, plywood sheets and furniture, saying that many of them are dependent on products harvested from man-made forests.

The Managing Director made the observation while attending a scientific conference organised by the National Environment Management Council (NEMC).

Prof Silayo further said that because TFS was an important environment stakeholder, it was promoting environmental awareness and hence called upon public action in order to protect and conserve forests and environment.

TFS has zonal offices countrywide and distributes seedlings and conducts educational campaigns, as part of its program to enhance political attention, and increase public action and participation in planting trees to protect forests.

TFS, he further explained, has consistently battled to ensure forests and forests remained in their natural forms and in the process contribute significantly towards reducing poaching and other anti-forest and game vices and in the process promoting biodiversity conservation.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.