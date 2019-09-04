Tanzania: Zahera Fined for Breaching Dress Code

4 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

YOUNG Africans Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera has been slapped with 500,000/- fine and a threematch ban by the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB), allegedly for misconducts.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Media and Communication Officer, Clifford Ndimbo, confirmed yesterday that the Congolese trainer will not be in the touchline for the next three league matches.

Recently, the TFF announced the implementation of a mandatory dress code for all Premier League coaches, in which it said coach Zahera refused to observe.

The regulations stipulate that coaches must dress in a manner suitable for a coach by putting on uniforms designed for the technical bench. The regulations further state that in case a coach decides not to wear special uniform, he is then required to dress smartly.

The Federation warned that violators of the dress code will be fined and may be suspended.

Ndimbo said during his team's Mainland Premier League match against Ruvu Shooting held at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on August 28th this year, Zahera failed to observe newly introduced dress code regulations.

Zahera had put on a t-shirt and short, which the TPLB Committee that sat early this week to deliberate on various issues deemed wrong and imposed on him a 500,000/- fine.

Ndimbo said that the Congolese trainer has been found liable for bad behaviour, after accusing the TPLB during the post-match press meeting, in which Yanga lost 1-0 to Ruvu Shooting.

He was slapped with a three matches ban.

Yanga have also been warned by the Federation for failure to manage their coach's behaviour. TPLB Committee has also suspended Assistant referee, Janeth Balama for three months, for disallowing Ruvu Shooting's clear goal in the second half of the match against Yanga.

According to the committee Balama wrongly flagged for an offside denying, the Ruvu Shooting the second goal of the match. Balama has been charged for failure to translate the laws of the game.

Ruvu Shooting's spokesperson, Masau Bwire has also been handed a 200,000/- fine for entering into the playing pitch after the referee's final whistle.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.