Tanzania: Zahera Fined for Breaching Dress Code

YOUNG Africans Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera has been slapped with 500,000/- fine and a threematch ban by the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB), allegedly for misconducts.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Media and Communication Officer, Clifford Ndimbo, confirmed yesterday that the Congolese trainer will not be in the touchline for the next three league matches.

Recently, the TFF announced the implementation of a mandatory dress code for all Premier League coaches, in which it said coach Zahera refused to observe.

The regulations stipulate that coaches must dress in a manner suitable for a coach by putting on uniforms designed for the technical bench. The regulations further state that in case a coach decides not to wear special uniform, he is then required to dress smartly.

The Federation warned that violators of the dress code will be fined and may be suspended.

Ndimbo said during his team's Mainland Premier League match against Ruvu Shooting held at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on August 28th this year, Zahera failed to observe newly introduced dress code regulations.

Zahera had put on a t-shirt and short, which the TPLB Committee that sat early this week to deliberate on various issues deemed wrong and imposed on him a 500,000/- fine.

Ndimbo said that the Congolese trainer has been found liable for bad behaviour, after accusing the TPLB during the post-match press meeting, in which Yanga lost 1-0 to Ruvu Shooting.

He was slapped with a three matches ban.

Yanga have also been warned by the Federation for failure to manage their coach's behaviour. TPLB Committee has also suspended Assistant referee, Janeth Balama for three months, for disallowing Ruvu Shooting's clear goal in the second half of the match against Yanga.

According to the committee Balama wrongly flagged for an offside denying, the Ruvu Shooting the second goal of the match. Balama has been charged for failure to translate the laws of the game.

Ruvu Shooting's spokesperson, Masau Bwire has also been handed a 200,000/- fine for entering into the playing pitch after the referee's final whistle.