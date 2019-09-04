Southern Africa: Azam Wheat Flour Rebrands, Unlocks More SADC Markets

BAKHRESA Group has rebranded one of the Azam food brands of wheat flour setting a pace to grab immense opportunities in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), market.

The Corporate Affairs Director at Bakhresa Group, Mr Hussein Sufian, said this in Dar es Salaam yesterday in an event to rebrand one of their wheat products into wheat flour multipurpose.

He said the company's wheat processing capacity is 2, 750 tonnes per day with over 70 per cent market share, that guarantee sufficient wheat products for the domestic market and surplus exported to the regional markets.

The company already has a strong presence in 11 countries and various industries established in nine countries of the SADC region. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), is one of the major markets in the SADC region.

Others are Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, South Africa, Malawi, Angola and Comoro.

Mr Sufian said the company has rebranded the wheat flour products to address unlawful copying of Azam product features and re-bagging. "The rebranding is meant to address the problem of some manufacturers making illegal copying of Azam products features particularly the wheat flour packaging materials for their products," he said.

He added that the rebranding was the only way to keep off the culprits sting, saying: "The company has issued stern measures to people using illegally Azam brand names by copying features in the packaging materials," he said.

He said also that the rebranding into multipurpose wheat flour is the company's creativity and that no other firm has done this in the market.

The tendency of unlawful copying some features of the Azam food products packaging materials has existed for a long time with various measures being taken against the culprits, but not addressing the entire crime.

"The company has already reported the issue of using illegally same features of the Azam food products packaging materials to the Fair Competition Commission (FCC), for legal action," he said.

He noted further that the company's special team is following closely to identify and seize all those involved in re-bagging and using copied features of the packaging materials in order to take legal measures.