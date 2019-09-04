Malawi: Mutharika Says No Ban for Demos - Supports Right to Protest but Against Violence

Photo: Mana
Malawi's President Mutharika Takes Strong Lead With 80 Percent Results.
3 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

President Peter Mutharika has cleared the mist that he has not banned demonostrations, saying he support the right to protests peacefully as enshrined in the Republican Constitition but his government is against violence and criminal behaviour.

Mutharika: We have not banned demonstrations

Speaking on BBC, President Mutharika pointed out that the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) led protests have taken a toll on the country's social, economic and political life - with business premises left damaged, business people losing their businesses and leaving state buildings burning from petrol bombs and arsonists.

Asked on his order to the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and Police to stop demonstrations "using all force necessary", the President said he was only against violence that has occurred during the protests.

"We have not banned demonstration. My government is not against peaceful demonstrations. I am one of the framers of the Constitution. I am a constitutional lawyer myself, I believe in the rule of law, but the Constitution doesn't allow violent demonstrations.

"Yes you have seen the destruction that is taking place, a number of bulding s burnt, government buildings burnt, people injured, over 500 people severely injured. The Constitution does not allow that... " said Mutharika.

Mutharika, a former law professor at Washington State University, helped in drafting Malawi Constitution in 1994 at the onset of the reintroduction of multiparty politics in the country.

Three months after holding peaceful general elections on 21 May, Malawi has seen thousands of marchers take to the streets every week to protest against the country's disputed presidential results.The well-attended protests at the end of August to shut down the country's land and air borders for three days have led the Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale to obtain a court order to suspend the gatherings on behalf of the government.

However, the suspension granted by the Supreme Court of Malawi, only gave the government a 14-day moratorium from the street protests so that Kaphale and the leaders of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), to hammer out a solution to have peaceful protests .

The HDRC and its followers have alleged that the May polls which announced Mutharika as the winner were allegedly rigged in his favour by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and its chairperson Jane Ansah. Due to this, the protestors want her and fellow commissioners to be removed from office.

Ansah, who declared the presidential results as free and fair, said she would only leave the MEC leadership if a court of law found her at fault in the running of the polls - a stand that has infuriated the HDRC and its supporters further, thereby fuelling the current demonstrations which have spread nationwide in both numbers and fury.

With Ansah apparently being backed by the president, who appointed her in the first place, the demonstrations have picked up steam as every week the protestors have been called to march in the country's major cities to demand Ansah's departure from MEC.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

More on This
Mutharika Ready To Talk With Opposition But There Are Conditions
Group To Protest at Malawi Airports for Elections Boss to Quit
Malawi's Top Court Hears Presidential Election Result Challenge
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.