Liberia: DKT Launches Sexual, Reproductive Health, Rights Program in Liberia

The launch of DKT International's programs in Liberia will introduce some newly manufactured products and services to the public and mark a turning point in the country's healthcare sector.

DKT, an International charitable non-profit organization that promotes family planning and HIV prevention through social marketing, will officially launch its program in the country on September 5, 2019. This event follows a year of successful implementation of its family planning initiatives in the country.

The Washington, D.C.-based DKT was founded in 1989 by Phil Harvey and operates in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Its revenue largely comes from sales of low-cost contraceptives.

The launch of its programs will introduce some newly manufactured products and services to the public and mark a turning point in Liberia's healthcare sector by joining efforts with key partners such as the Swedish Embassy, Ministry of Health and representative of the United Nations Family Planning Association (UNFPA).

The program will be launched on the theme, "Let's Celebrate the Official Kick-off of DKT Project Together: Together We Can Increase the Access of Liberians to Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights."

DKT International is a non-profit organization to promote sexual and reproductive health and rights.

The entity strives to accomplish its mission through the sales of affordable condoms and by providing other high quality yet inexpensive options for safe sex and birth control.

"In DKT, we believe that all women and men have a fundamental right to decide whether, and when to become parents, regardless of their country of origin or socioeconomic status," one partner said.

"That is why we work around the world to promote contraceptives and ensure they are widely available. We would like to see a world where every woman and man has the requisite information needed to choose an appropriate contraceptive method and where every child is wanted," a statement said earlier.

DKT International is one of the largest private providers of family planning products in the world with offices in 24 countries and a sales presence in 60 other countries.

In 2018 alone, DKT provided 45 million of Couple Years Protection (CYPs), averted 32,000 maternal deaths, 10 million unsafe abortions and 13 million pregnancies through the sale of 721 million male condoms, 1 million female condoms, 101 million Oral Contraceptives, 10 million Emergency Contraceptives, and more sexual and reproductive health commodities globally.

Since 1989, DKT International's core mission has been to provide safe and affordable options for family planning, and HIV prevention through social marketing in underserved countries throughout Latin America, Africa, and Asia.