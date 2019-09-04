Liberia: Rep. Abu Kamara Takes Office

House Speaker Chambers administers the Oath of office to Rep. Kamara.

The newly elected Montserrado County District #15 Representative was on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, sworn into office at the Legislature.

"This shall, therefore, constitute your sufficient authority," the communication said. The ceremony was performed in the James M. Fromayan Conference Hall at the headquarters of the National Elections Commission (NEC).

"I, Abu Bana Kamara, do solemnly swear that I will support, uphold, protect and defend the Constitution and Laws of Liberia, and bear true faith and allegiance to the Republic and will faithfully, conscientiously and impartially discharge the duties and functions of the office of Representative of District #15, Montserrado County, to the best of my ability, so help me God," Kamara said, reciting this after House Speaker Bhofal Chambers.

Rep. Kamara's induction as a member of the House of Representatives of the 54th Legislature marked the 57th day, Sitting of the 2nd Session of that august body, thus completing their number to 73.

The taking of Oath was in consonance with Rule 11.1 of the Rules and Procedures of the House of Representatives.

Rule 11.1 says: "Each member of the House of Representatives before taking his/her seat, shall take an oath or affirmation to uphold and defend the Constitution and the Laws of Liberia, as well as faithfully discharge the duties and functions of the office as a member of the House of Representatives."

Rep. Kamara replaced Representative Adolph Lawrence, who died in a tragic motor accident early Monday on March 25, 2019, near the Tower Hill Community on the Robertsfield/Monrovia Highway.

Lawrence was a member of the House of Representatives of both the 53rd and 54th Legislatures from January 2012 until his death on March 25, 2019.

Kamara's induction as a new lawmaker on the ticket of the ruling Coalition for Democrat Change (CDC), followed the reading of a communication from authorities of the National Elections Commission (NEC), under the signature of Acting Chairman Jonathan K. Weedor informing the House that the Commission has successfully completed the conduct of the by-election as enshrined in Article 37 of the 1986 Constitution.

Article 37 states: "If a vacancy in the Legislature caused either by death, resignation, expulsion or otherwise, the presiding officer shall within 30 days notify the NEC thereof. The NEC shall not later than 90 days thereafter cause a by-election to be held provided that where such vacancy occurs within 90 days prior to the holding of general elections, the filling of the vacancy shall await the holding of such general elections".

The NEC's communication says: "I am pleased to advise that after the successful conduct of the By-election and a subsequent rerun of 20 polling places held on August 28, 2019, due to a complaint filed and adjudicated by the Commission. The NEC declared Kamara a winner and has accordingly been certificated by the Commission."

Speaker Bhofal Chambers, in a brief remark, warmly welcomed Rep. Kamara, to the House of Representatives of the 54th Legislature.

The chairman of the Montserrado County Legislative Caucus, Rep. Thomas Fallah also added his voice to welcome his colleague.

Rep. Kamara expressed thanks and appreciation to the Speaker and members of the House of Representatives for the welcoming ceremony and further thanked the people of Montserrado County District #15 for the confidence they reposed in him.