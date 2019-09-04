Liberia: CDI Trains 60 Community Residents

The Wildlife Conservation training brought participants from the forest affected communities to improve their knowledge on the importance of forest preservation, wildlife protection, and its national benefits.

The Community Development Initiative (CDI), a non-governmental organization (NGO) in collaboration with the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) with funding from Global Green Grants Fund (GGGF), recently concluded a two-day training on National Wildlife Conservation and the Protected area Management 2016 Law.

They conducted the exercise in Tahn Town, Grand Cape Mount County.

The training, which called for the need to "curtail the harm meted against wildlife and the forest in the country," brought together 60 participants from Grand Cape Mount and Gbarpolu counties. It aims at protecting wildlife and the forest around the Gola National Park (GNP).

The training also took into consideration the effect of climate change in Liberia, which warns rural inhabitants to do with their traditional way of living including the killing of protected species, the cutting down of trees for farming and coal-making activities.

CDI Project Supervisor Thompson Keyta said the training was to create awareness about forest protection, as well as the forest itself.

Mr. Keyta described Climate Change as a 'new global concern' that has caused international NGOs to develop interest and identified Liberia as one of the countries that forest and wildlife need protection and management.

Keyta said if the forest and wildlife are not protected, Liberia will easily experience climate change.

Abednego Gbarway, Wildlife Manager of Liberia said the protection of Wildlife is key for the future generations as well as revenue generation, "but requires the collective effort of all to enforce the forest law."

The Chief Warden of the GNP, John Smith, thanked CDI and the FDA for creating awareness about the harm against wildlife and pledged his support to the initiative.

Mr. Smith said educating the local community residents will help make his work easier.

The Commissioner of Gola Koneh and participants embraced the initiative, but raised concern about illicit mining activities around the GNP.