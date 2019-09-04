Ghana: 'Number 12' Culprits Asked to Stay Away From Congress

4 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has issued a reminder to persons implicated in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé on football that the ban placed on their involvement in the game's administration was still in force.

Consequently, such persons have been advised to stay away from the FA's activities including tomorrow's congress of the FA expected to adopt the reviewed statutes of the Normalisation Committee (NC) as they hope to bring finality on the matter.

The congress is scheduled to take place at the College of Physicians in Accra and is expected to assemble members of the FA Congress to vote for the adoption of the Dr Kofi Amoah-led Normalisation Committee reviewed statutes of the FA to govern football administration in the country.

This was contained in a statement signed by Alex Asante, a Deputy General Secretary of the Football Association (FA).

The decision that placed the embargo on persons sighted in the video was taken by the Executive Committee of the FA at a meeting held at the M-Plaza Hotel, Accra.

The letter signed by Mr Asante explained yesterday that the decision was still in force and must be respected by all, especially by those that were involved,

Mr Asante recounted that at the said meeting, the Executive Committee stated that "all persons implicated in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé on football were asked to step aside until the GFA's Ethics Committee decides on their conduct.

"As the football family heads for congress, members are being reminded that the directive was still in force and should be adhered to by all.'

"Football delegates across the length and breadth of the country are expected to adopt the revised GFA Statutes in accordance with the mandate of the Normalisation Committee at the congress, after being duly served with copies of the draft revised statutes and draft elections regulations.

The congress is expected to commence at exactly 9am.

The video titled ' Number 12' was an investigative piece produced by Anas Aremeyaw Anas that pointed out some ills in football administration in the country.

