Ghana: Drama to Educate Children On Good Environmental Practices Launched

4 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Francis Xah

The management of Adwinsa Publications, in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last Friday, launched BIN THE BOLA drama for school children at the 17th Ghana International Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

They also introduced "NII NOI-THE SANITATION OFFICER - a book targeted at children to bring about behavioral change to end the indiscriminate disposal of waste in Ghana.

The Acting Executive Director of the EPA, Mr. John Pwamang, in a speech read for him, said a visit to any town and village today, showed heaps of uncontrolled garbage, and general litering of the environment, including indiscriminate dumping of waste at unauthorised places.

He said waste, and more especially plastics, in addition to polluting water bodies, and beaches, also destroyed the visual beauty of landscapes.

Mr Pwamang said the use of drama and music to describe best and acceptable sanitation practices in our school, homes, churches, and other public places, would effectively communicate the benefits of clean environment and stimulate behavioral change, especially in children.

"An improved sanitation could prevent deaths that occur every year from cholera and malaria, and also contribute to environmental cleanliness," he stressed.

He said the "Drama and music show" dubbed "Source Waste Management: The role of the child," was apt.

Mr Pwamang said when you teach children to respect the environment, it lived with them and encouraged adults to practice good environmental practices.

He said the EPA, in November, 2013, launched the National Source Waste Segregation programme, which aimed at minimizing the amount of waste being land filled, and making resources available for reuse and recycling.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adwinsa Publications, Mr. Kwaku Oppong Amponsah said his outfit, had over the years been publishing books that, educated children on issues that affected the Nation.

He said this year, their focus was on sanitation and were partnering with the EPA in that regard.

Mr Amponsah said thefocus was on the book, Nii Noi, The Sanitation Officer, by Naomi Adjei, as it emphasised on the role of the child in the eradication of indiscriminate disposal of waste in Ghana.

