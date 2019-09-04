Liberia: Ivorian Businesses Want to Invest in Public Transport

Acting Transport Minister Kollie (second from right) with the Ivorian business delegation visiting Liberia

Ivorian Entrepreneurs have expressed interest for investment in the public transport sector to improve road transport in Liberia. The entrepreneurs' expression of interest was disclosed recently at the end of a closed-door meeting with the Acting Minister of Transport, J. Darious Kollie and other senior staff of the ministry.

Mr. Zoumanan Sanogo, a member of the Ivorian delegation, said the visit to Liberia was in response to the invitation made by President George Weah when he visited Côte d'Ivoire.

During President Weah's visit to Cote d'Ivoire, he asked local businesses to conduct a study in the areas for possible investment.

The meeting at the Liberian Transport Ministry was focused on the knowledge of the Cote d'Ivoire in the field of transport, and the importance the Ivorian entrepreneurs attach to the country's economic development issues.

The officials spoke of the Ivorian companies' availability to cooperate with Liberian investors in the sectors such as transport.

"We would like to transfer the knowledge to Liberians," stressed the head of the Entrepreneurs.

In turn, J. Darious Kollie, acting transport minister, spoke of the Ivorian's intention to invest in the transport system, aimed at covering the areas lacking support.

He explained that the delegation assured the Ministry of their (Ivorians') willingness to support them institutionally in order to complement the efforts made by President Weah's pro poor agenda, regarding the need of international support for the development of the national economy.

Kollie said that concrete areas will be identified soon, where the partnerships will be made and programs will be launched for the implementation of projects.

Minister Kollie also used the occasion to brief the delegation about the working of his ministry, which, according to him, has the authority to make policy and formulate regulation of all modes of transport to include; land, air and sea, throughout the country.

Sanogo's delegation include Mr. Sephane AKA-Anghui, president of the Ivorian Chamber of Commence and Mr. Behou Jean-Marie, the head agency of tourism and transport event.