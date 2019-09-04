Kenya: Raila Junior, Boniface Mwangi Renew Rivalry Over Kibra Candidate

A war of words has erupted between human rights activist Boniface Mwangi and Raila Junior over who is the right candidate in the Kibra Constituency by-election.

It all started after the young Raila ridiculed Mwangi's candidate, Editar Ochieng, who will be running on Ukweli Party's ticket, which is associated with the activist.

But Raila Junior gave her slim chance at victory.

"I honestly feel there will be more spoilt votes than votes for her @bonifacemwangi if @SportPesa were still on I'd make that bet. Why would someone waste their time and money like this?," he shared.

Mwangi in his response did not mince his words, retorting that Junior's father, Raila Odinga, had run for presidency for years without success.

SWORN AS PRESIDENT

"Your father @RailaOdinga has been running for President since 1997. 22 year later he is still running but has never been sworn as president. @Railajunior let @oeditar run for MP Kibra in peace. Bet on your dad becoming president in 2022 and let Editar Ochieng be."

Later, Mwangi reminded Junior how in 2018 went to a restaurant and lamented on Twitter how Talisman restaurant discriminated his child, claiming the establishment has a 'racist' playground where toys are only available to white children.

The Kibra parliamentary seat, which fell vacant following the death of Ken Okoth, has attracted a number of candidates from various parties.

ANC last week unveiled former Odinga aide Eliud Owalo as its candidate in the race, while Ford Kenya will be represented by Khamisi Butichi. Footballer McDonald Mariga will fly Jubilees' flag.

ODM will hold its primaries on September 7 to pick a flag-bearer from the 11 aspirants who have been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The by-election will be held on November 7.