Kenya: Raila Junior, Boniface Mwangi Renew Rivalry Over Kibra Candidate

4 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

A war of words has erupted between human rights activist Boniface Mwangi and Raila Junior over who is the right candidate in the Kibra Constituency by-election.

It all started after the young Raila ridiculed Mwangi's candidate, Editar Ochieng, who will be running on Ukweli Party's ticket, which is associated with the activist.

But Raila Junior gave her slim chance at victory.

"I honestly feel there will be more spoilt votes than votes for her @bonifacemwangi if @SportPesa were still on I'd make that bet. Why would someone waste their time and money like this?," he shared.

I honestly feel there will be more spoilt votes than votes for her @bonifacemwangi if @SportPesa were still on I'd make that bet. Why would someone waste their time and money like this? https://t.co/w1BsbcWHLe

-- Raila Junior Odinga (@Railajunior) September 3, 2019

Mwangi in his response did not mince his words, retorting that Junior's father, Raila Odinga, had run for presidency for years without success.

SWORN AS PRESIDENT

"Your father @RailaOdinga has been running for President since 1997. 22 year later he is still running but has never been sworn as president. @Railajunior let @oeditar run for MP Kibra in peace. Bet on your dad becoming president in 2022 and let Editar Ochieng be."

Your father @RailaOdinga has been running for President since 1997. 22 year later he is still running but has never been sworn as president. @Railajunior let @oeditar run for MP Kibra in peace. Bet on your dad becoming president in 2022 and let Editar Ochieng be. https://t.co/r6Xpk6JwaR pic.twitter.com/iczXq9V3d6

-- #FreeStellaNyanzi (@bonifacemwangi) September 3, 2019

Later, Mwangi reminded Junior how in 2018 went to a restaurant and lamented on Twitter how Talisman restaurant discriminated his child, claiming the establishment has a 'racist' playground where toys are only available to white children.

The Kibra parliamentary seat, which fell vacant following the death of Ken Okoth, has attracted a number of candidates from various parties.

ANC last week unveiled former Odinga aide Eliud Owalo as its candidate in the race, while Ford Kenya will be represented by Khamisi Butichi. Footballer McDonald Mariga will fly Jubilees' flag.

ODM will hold its primaries on September 7 to pick a flag-bearer from the 11 aspirants who have been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The by-election will be held on November 7.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.